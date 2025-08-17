clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Stetson Bennett stages Hollywood ending in Rams 23-22 win
Stetson Bennett has recaptured his gift for heroics at the NFL level, rallying the Los Angeles Rams to a last-second win on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia star James Cook scores $48 million deal, ‘let’s go play …
The Buffalo Bills gave former Georgia running back James Cook the deal he had been waiting for on Wednesday.
Mike Griffith
Former Georgia football stars impacting NFL preseason ranks early and often
ATHENS — The NFL is loaded with former Georgia football players, to the extent there are Bulldogs in action at seemingly every turn.
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett ‘awesome’ in win over Dallas Cowboys, back to chopping wood
Stetson Bennett was back to “chopping wood” again on Saturday night, leading his Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL preseason action.
Mike Griffith
Stetson Bennett poised to cash in on golden opportunity with L.A. Rams in …
Stetson Bennett appears primed to deliver at the NFL level in tonight’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
Mike Griffith
