By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
“Football is still football, and when the ball is snapped, there are some things that make sense to him.”

McVay noted that the Rams have players who are stepping up around Bennett.

“The receivers and tight ends, I thought guys made plays for him,” McVay said. “He’s pretty steady. What I really like about him is if a play doesn’t go well, he’s able to reset himself and go to the next play.”

Georgia fans saw that, as Bennett was able to shake off the tough moments and lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back CFP Championships with MVP performances.

“You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you saw on display throughout his career at Georgia,” McVay told a crowd of reporters. “I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.

“Obviously he’s got a great example in Matthew Stafford for what it looks like.”

