Georgia football to have 3 former Bulldogs play in Super Bowl LVII

Now we know which of those former Bulldogs will take the field in Arizona on Feb. 12, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won the NFC and AFC championship games to meet in Super Bowl LVII.

Georgia knew going into the day it was going to be represented in the Super Bowl, as all four teams participating in the championship Sunday had at least one Bulldog on the active roster.

Hardman will play in his third Super Bowl after being taken by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. He returned to the field for Kansas City after missing time earlier this season with a pelvis injury. Hardman had not played since Nov. 6 due to the injury. Hardman left the game after hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. He finished the game with two carries for seven yards and two receptions for 10 yards.

Georgia had a record 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and will have 13 players eligible to be taken in this year’s NFL draft. Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington and Nolan Smith are all players who could possibly find their way into the first round.

Super Bowl XVII will be played in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fox will broadcast the game, which is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

