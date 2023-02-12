Super Bowl LVll ‘Bulldog Effect’: a look at Georgia players with Philadelphia and Kansas City

Many Georgia fans readily agreed with former championship team leader Jordan Davis that “The Bulldog effect” is real in Philadelphia. And, why not?

Herring was part of the same noted 2017 UGA signing class that included future first-round picks Eric Stokes, Isaiah Wilson, Devonte Wyatt and Andrew Thomas. Of course, Jake Fromm, Stetson Bennett, D'Andre Swift, Monty Rice and Robert Beal were also in that impressive haul. AP Photo , Dawgnation Mecole Hardman Hardman won't play as he was placed on injured reserve last Monday on account of a pelvic injury after catching two passes for 10 yards in the 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.

Hardman was a part of Kirby Smart’s first signing class (2016) as the No. 1 “athlete” in the nation while attending Elbert County High School. WATCH: Mecole Hardman races KC teammate Tyreek Hill RELATED: Mecole Hardman explodes to start 2018 Georgia season Hardman finished at Georgia in 2018 earning All-American honors as a punt returner (20.1-yard average) in addition to catching 34 passes for 532 yards and 7 TDs that season. Herring attended Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, Ga., and came to Kansas City as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 season. No. 90 Jordan Davis A starter in five of the 13 games he played with the Eagles this season, Davis had 18 tackles for Philadelphia after shocking scouts at last year’s NFL combine with a 4.78-second 40 time despite his 6-6, 340-pound frame.

