ATHENS — Tate Ratledge held the rare distinction of becoming one of the most popular Georgia football players despite playing on the offensive line.

Ratledge is best known among fans for his “mullet” hairstyle, but franchises scouting him for the 2025 NFL Draft saw a powerful, athletic run blocker who turned heads at the NFL combine with a 4.97-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds.

Here are three more things to know about Ratledge:

Team captain

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart noted the overwhelming abundance of team captain votes Ratledge and projected first-round linebacker Jalon Walker received from teammates.

“That’s picked by the 130 players on the team, so they picked these two guys at about a 95% rate — meaning out of the 130, 95 guys put these two guys in their combination,” Smart said. “What they did with this team in the toughest year of at least my tenure, easily the toughest year, they dominated the room. They controlled the room. They led the room through hard games and situations.”

Tightrope surgery

Ratledge missed a hunk of his senior season after suffering an ankle injury against Kentucky that required a “tightrope” surgical procedure to repair.

The procedure typically requires a six-week recovery period, but Ratledge was able to return to action after missing just four games, showing flawless commitment and a fast-healing tendency during his rehabilitation process.

Big personality

Ratledge’s charismatic personality was such that others were drawn to him and responded to his leadership, including projected first-round quarterback Carson Beck.

Ratledge’s personality is an intangible teams will be drawn to, as his sense of humor and positive attitude will bring the sort of locker room leadership every winning club enjoys.