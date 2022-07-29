Georgia No. 1 pick Travon Walker unamused by car prank in Jacksonville, ready to work
ATHENS — Travon Walker is ready to hit somebody -- on the football field.
It’s what he gets paid to do, and Walker is particularly anxious to prove his worth as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with Jacksonville Jaguars.
If Walker seems a bit tense, it’s understandable. He’s transitioning from defensive end duties at Georgia to more of a stand-up role as an outside linebacker in Jacksonville.
Walker is confident he can make a successful move, as he’ll be able to focus on playing just one position with the Jags after Georgia used him in many ways.
So if Walker seems a bit eager to prove himself, it’s understandable.
Surely seeing former Georgia teammate Tyson Campbell clicking into form in the Jacksonville secondary will only serve to motivate Walker further.
Campbell, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had two interceptions last season and has reportedly carried the momentum into this offseason.
Per one practice report, Campbell chirped after a pass break-up that he closed things down in coverage like “Chick-fil-A on Sunday”
The Jaguars will open their preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
The Raiders feature former Georgia fan-favorite Zamir White at running back after selecting him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
White, it should be noted, has missed practices in Las Vegas with an undisclosed injury that is not considered to be serious, per reports.