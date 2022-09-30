WATCH: Travon Walker sends message to Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean before Jags-Eagles NFL clash

ATHENS — Two of Georgia’s five record-setting first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will meet on Sunday, and the Bulldogs’ Butkus Award-winning linebacker will be there, too. Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick, said he’s eager to see his friends Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean once again when his 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at 1 p.m. “All of us are close, don’t get me wrong, but Jordan Davis and Nakobe, I’m closer to those guys than a lot of other guys,” Walker told Mia O’Brien of Jacksonville’s 1010XL.

"Me and George (Pickens) are close, that's who I came in with, but Jordan Davis was in my D-Line room, so that was one of my best friends," Walker said. "And then you have Nakobe, who was my roommate my freshman year and just going through college, we've always been close. He knows my family, I know his family, he's like my brother." Does Walker have a message for his former Georgia teammates now with the Eagles?

"I did the same thing at Georgia, and I did the same thing in high school," said Davis, who despite limited snaps with the Bulldogs his first season earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors. "Everybody has to wait their turn. You can't really get mad at that. It's out of my hands. My role is be ready to play ... If you focus on that other stuff, then you're going to get passed by." John Jones / Icon Sportswirte , Dawgnation Dean, like Davis, had to put his time in at Georgia before playing a starring role and knows how to approach it. "Of course, I want to play," Dean said in the DelawareOnline.com story. "Do I feel like I can play? Yes. Do I feel like I can be good? Yes.