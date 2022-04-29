Travon Walker: Jacksonville Jaguars take Georgia football edge rusher with No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The pick is in and it is a Georgia Bulldog. The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker becomes the first Bulldog taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the Detroit Lions drafted Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 pick back in the 2009 NFL Draft. Walker is the first Georgia defensive lineman taken in the first round since 2003 and becomes the highest-drafted defensive player in the history of the program. After arriving as a 5-star product in the 2019 recruiting class, Walker instantly became a contributor for Georgia. While he wasn’t a starter until his junior season, Walker found a way to make an impact as a situational pass rusher and working on the Georgia kickoff team.

Related: NFL Draft 2022: Georgia football live updates, picks, and analysis for picks While Walker only finished his Georgia career with 9.5 sacks, Walker picked up 6.0 of them in his final season at Georgia. He also picked up sacks in both College Football Playoff games for the Bulldogs, as he was an instrumental piece in Georgia’s National Championship-winning defense this past season. At the NFL combine, Walker turned in one of the all-time great performances, running a 4.51 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds. That time was faster than 12 wide receivers. He added a 35.5-inch vertical jump, better than that of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.