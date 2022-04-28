Travon Walker: All the reasons the standout Georgia Bulldog could be the No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

As a football player, Travon Walker is a lot like the Internet. His limits are bound user’s by the user’s imagination. Need him to play on the kickoff team as a freshman? He can do that. What if you want him to work as a situational pass rusher and come with a game-ending sack at Auburn in that same season? He can do that. Maybe you think about asking him to drop into coverage, disrupt passing lanes and force an interception. He did that against Florida this year. Perhaps you would like a defensive end who can annihilate pulling offensive linemen and blow up a play in the backfield. Michigan learned first hand he could do that in the Orange Bowl.

It did not take Smart long for him to get creative with Walker, as the Georgia coach lamented during the season that his staff had to find creative ways to get Walker onto the field. “He’s probably one of our better overall football players,” Smart said of Walker as a freshman back in 2019. “He’s playing on third down, he plays quite a bit, but we’ve got to find ways to use the kid. He’s talented, and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of finding avenues to help us, because he’s extremely athletic.” Yet despite the insane raw abilities, Walker was not yet ready to start for the Bulldogs. He sat behind current Kansas City Chief Mallik Herring for his first two seasons and didn’t become a full-time starter until this past season. That in part can be chalked up to Walker not knowing the finer points of being a defensive lineman. Despite having a prototypical size for the position, he actually played linebacker in high school. It wasn’t until he really drilled down with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott did begin to grasp the finer points of being a defensive end. “Coming from high school, I was one of those guys who didn’t play with a lot of technique,” Walker said. I was just out there playing football, having fun. Once I got here, with the technique he showed me it slowed the game down a lot.” Related: How Tray Scott helped mold Travon Walker into a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect