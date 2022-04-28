Travon Walker: All the reasons the standout Georgia Bulldog could be the No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft
As a football player, Travon Walker is a lot like the Internet. His limits are bound user’s by the user’s imagination.
Need him to play on the kickoff team as a freshman? He can do that. What if you want him to work as a situational pass rusher and come with a game-ending sack at Auburn in that same season? He can do that.
Maybe you think about asking him to drop into coverage, disrupt passing lanes and force an interception. He did that against Florida this year. Perhaps you would like a defensive end who can annihilate pulling offensive linemen and blow up a play in the backfield. Michigan learned first hand he could do that in the Orange Bowl.
It did not take Smart long for him to get creative with Walker, as the Georgia coach lamented during the season that his staff had to find creative ways to get Walker onto the field.
“He’s probably one of our better overall football players,” Smart said of Walker as a freshman back in 2019. “He’s playing on third down, he plays quite a bit, but we’ve got to find ways to use the kid. He’s talented, and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches of finding avenues to help us, because he’s extremely athletic.”
Yet despite the insane raw abilities, Walker was not yet ready to start for the Bulldogs. He sat behind current Kansas City Chief Mallik Herring for his first two seasons and didn’t become a full-time starter until this past season.
That in part can be chalked up to Walker not knowing the finer points of being a defensive lineman. Despite having a prototypical size for the position, he actually played linebacker in high school. It wasn’t until he really drilled down with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott did begin to grasp the finer points of being a defensive end.
“Coming from high school, I was one of those guys who didn’t play with a lot of technique,” Walker said. I was just out there playing football, having fun. Once I got here, with the technique he showed me it slowed the game down a lot.”
It all came together for Walker this past season, as he notched a career-best 6.0 sacks for the Bulldogs. Had Walker simply been used as an every-down edge rusher, he likely would’ve gotten to double digits. Instead, Georgia would move him around its formation, asking him to play on the edge on early downs before bumping inside on third down to get more pass rushers on the field.
Those sacrifices all added up for Walker and the historic 2021 Georgia defense. It was easily the most dominant unit of the college football season and led Georgia to its first National Championship in 41 years.
Being a home-grown product, the championship meant a good bit to Walker, further revealing his outstanding football character.
“That’s a lifetime experiencing moment for me, for all my teammates, my family who was here,” Walker said. “It just really meant a lot to be on this big old stage making plays and having my team win a National Championship and made history for the University of Georgia. It really meant something to me as a Georgia kid and just growing up a Georgia fan. It was really exciting.”
The defensive end was at his best when Georgia needed him to be, as he picked sacks in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games.
Walker is hardly the only talented Georgia defender in this draft — the Bulldogs could have six defensive players taken in the first 40 picks — but his raw abilities have him at the top of the draft boards. Should he go in the top-5, he would be the highest-picked defensive player to ever come out of Georgia. The last time a Bulldog went No. 1 overall was Matthew Stafford back in 2009.
Following a stellar combine performance, he became something of a lock to be a top-10 pick. And then his stock just kept getting better. Entering draft night, it’s believed Walker or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson will be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jaguars. Jacksonville did have a dinner with Walker the night before Walker’s pro day workout in March.
Wherever Walker ends up going, he’ll be asked to be a foundational piece for what an organization hopes will one day become a winning culture. And while Walker has not yet shown he can be an every-down edge rusher, he’s very much shown he can be that. Along with everything else he is on the football field.
“Me, I’m a hardworker. I want to be the best and I am the best,” Walker said.
Travon Walker: How the Georgia football standout became a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect
