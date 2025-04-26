Georgia has now officially put another running back into the NFL, with Trevor Etienne landing with the Carolina Panthers. He was taken with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round.

Etienne was only at Georgia for a single season, after spending his first two years at Florida. But the talented running back made a noticeable impact for the Bulldogs.

Etienne ran for 609 yards and a team-high 9 touchdowns. He was at his best in two wins over Texas, rushing for 171 yards and 5 touchdowns in the two games.

He had the game-winning touchdown in overtime, propelling Georgia to a 22-19 win.

“Trevor Etienne was the MVP,“ Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Etienne after the SEC Championship. ”Because he came and said, Coach, I want to play this game. I came to this school because I want to win a championship. He stood up in front of the team and told the team, like, I don’t know how y’all feel about this game because I haven’t been here. But y’all have played in it a lot, and I haven’t. And I want to play in this game. This game means something to me. I want to win this championship. It’s part of the reason that I came here. I want to win the SEC championship. And he spoke from the heart. And I knew right then, I said, this dude is going to play if he can. And he plays physical. He’s got cuts, and we’ve got good backs. But he made some special runs tonight that gave us some juice and energy.”

Etienne had more productive seasons in his first two seasons at Florida, in part because of a rib injury that limited him last season. He missed four games and was limited in two other games with the injury.

Etienne also proved to be a valuable pass catcher in his time at Georgia, catching 32 passes for 194 yards. Etienne was named to the Third Team All-SEC last season.

Etienne has a unique perspective on the NFL, as he is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. He was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 25 pick.

In his college career, Trevor Etienne ran for 2,081 yards on 371 carries and accounted for 23 rushing touchdowns.

With the selection of Etienne, Georgia has now had seven running backs drafted since Smart became Georgia’s head coach. Etienne is the 71st draft pick from Georgia over that time period.

Trevoer Etienne 2025 NFL Draft measureables

Height: 5-foot-9 1/2

Weight: 198 pounds

Arm: 29 1/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 4.42

10-yard split: 1.51

Vertical: 35 inches

Broad jump: 10-foot-4

Bench Press: 15

Hometown: Jennings, La

Trevor Etienne: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect