Trey Hill taken by Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

Another Georgia offensive lineman is headed to the NFL, as Trey Hill was taken by the 6th round by Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hill was the No. 190 overall pick. Hill is the fifth Georgia offensive lineman taken in the past two drafts, as he joins Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Kindley and Ben Cleveland. The selection of Hill will give Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Matt Luke even more recruiting ammo on the trail when it comes to recruiting offensive linemen. The Bulldogs are now tied with Michigan for the most offensive linemen taken in the previous two NFL drafts.

Hill was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, playing at guard and center in his time in Athens. He started 22 games at center for Georgia, earning Second Team All-SEC honors in 2019. The offensive lineman from Warner Robins, Ga., did have surgery on both of his knees following Georgia's win over South Carolina. That decision limited him to eight games during his junior season.

At his pro day in March, Hill said that he did feel back to 100 percent, as the surgeries were designed to get him healthy for the draft process. “It’s been great to come back to Athens and just be 100 percent with everything,” Hill said. This isn’t just another offensive lineman selection for Georgia, it’s another Houston County High School prospect to get picked in the NFL draft, as he joins teammate Jake Fromm. The former Georgia quarterback was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.