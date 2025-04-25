ATHENS —Many people believe the best football is still ahead for Georgia defensive lineman Ty Ingram-Dawkins.

Ingram-Dawkins, at 6-foot-5, 276 pounds, wowed scouts, coaches and GMs when he ran a 4.86-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Just as impressive, Ingram-Dawkins had a 1.69-second time in his 10-yard split — which tied for best in the position group and his 20.59 mph speed was second-best among the defensive line group.

That physical upside, and Ingram-Dawkins improved play last season, is why he’ll likely be the first defensive lineman chosen from Georgia in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here are three more things to know about Ingram-Dawkins before the 2025 NFL Draft:

Top recruit

Ingram-Dawkins was rated the No. 1 overall prospect coming out of the state of South Carolina coming out of Gaffney High School.

Ingram-Dawkins was also the No. 11 defensive tackle in the nation and played in the 2021 All-American Bowl.

Emergent junior season

Ingram-Dawkins started 10 games and played in all 14 games this season for Georgia. Ingram-Dawkins finished with 19 stops and two sacks playing at defensive end — a position that is not inclined to putting up big numbers.

Senior Bowl showing

Ingram-Dawkins impressed at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., as the only Georgia defensive lineman to receive an invite.

Former Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, has seen flashes of what Ingram-Dawkins can do at the next level.

“He’s a high upside player,” Nagy said. “If you grade the flashes you get really excited about him.”

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect