Tyson Campbell taken by Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 NFL Draft

Tyson Campbell did not have to wait too long to hear his name called in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Jacksonville Jaguars took Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick. Campbell was a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is the second Georgia cornerback to be taken in the draft, as the Green Bay Packers took Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. Campbell is from Plantation, Fla., and attended American Heritage High School. That is the same high school that produced recent first-round picks Sony Michel and Brian Burns. Campbell was also high school teammates with Patrick Surtain, who the Denver Broncos took in the first round with the No. 9 overall pick.

Georgia landed Campbell as a part of its 2018 recruiting class. He started 10 games as a freshman for the Bulldogs, who won the SEC East that season. He was limited by a toe injury that forced him to miss five games and limit him to just three games as a sophomore. Related: Tyson Campbell: What you need to know about the 2021 NFL Draft prospect Campbell though returned to form as a junior, starting all 10 games for Georgia. He has just one career interception, coming against South Carolina as a junior, but he did lead the Bulldogs in pass breakups.

Georgia is expecting to have multiple members of its 2020 secondary taken in the NFL draft, as Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb also could hear their names called. While Campbell didn’t have great statistical production, he has the type of physical tools NFL teams covet. He stands at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds and ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. Following his pro day workout in March, Campbell let teams know what they would be getting in the cornerback.