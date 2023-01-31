Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field

“I’m just taking it day by day,” McClendon said. “Some days it’s tough, some days it’s easier, but I’m taking it day by day.”

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice.

McClendon was one of four passengers involved in a well-documented fatal crash that claimed the lives of teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

“When the wreck happened I kind of got knocked out,” McClendon said, “so I really don’t remember too much.”

The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15, hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national championship season with an on-campus parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Recruiting staff member Tory Bowles, 26, was also in the Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

McClendon was the only one of the four passengers to walk away from the accident relatively unscathed, and he practiced on Tuesday wearing the No. 77 number once adorned by Willock.