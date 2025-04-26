Xavier Truss is an offensive lineman from Georgia. He is expected to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Truss was a multi-year starter across the line of scrimmage for Georgia. He also won multiple national championships during his time in college.

Xavier Truss played all over the line of scrimmage for Georgia

During his six seasons in Athens, Truss started across four different positions.

His first career start came against Cincinnati in the 2020 Peach Bowl at left tackle. He went on to start 18 games at left guard and 22 at right guard. During the 2023 season, Truss also started a game at right guard.

Truss projects as a guard at the next level, but he’s got the versatility to play all over the formation. Center was the only position that Truss did not play during his time in Athens.

Xavier Truss is a rare Rhode Island prospect

Truss is from West Warwick, RI. As one can expect that aren’t a ton of football prospects to come from the state.

He is one of just two blue-chip prospects to come from the state in the modern history of recruiting rankings. Former Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye is the other.

He is the highest-ranked prospect to ever come out of Rhode Island, as he was the No. 208 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class. He held offers from national powers such as Alabama, Clemson and Michigan.

Xavier Truss earned All-SEC honors in college

Truss has played alongside a number of NFL offensive linemen during his time in college, as Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims both started and finished college during Truss’ time in college.

While Truss isn’t likely to be a first round pick, he brings impressive credentials to the next level. He was a Second Team All-SEC in 2023, when Georgia’s offensive line was also a finalist for the Joe Moore Award.

What Kirby Smart said about Georgia OL Xavier Truss

“They carry our culture really well. I don’t think you’ll find two individuals who have had more contact in the University of Georgia than these two guys, especially Truss with the amount of time he’s been here. And Chaz, he seeks contact, and they’re both kind of what we want our program to represent in terms of toughness and discipline, and nowhere is that more needed than this week. And that’s probably why they’re in front of you guys, because they carry the water in terms of discipline and toughness.” -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart on Xavier Truss and Xavier Truss

Xavier Truss 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 309 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10 1/2-inch

Vertical jump: 26-inches

Broad jump: 8-foot-7

40-yard dash: 5.24

10-yard split: 1.82

Hometown: West Warwick, RI.

Draft range: Sixth to seventh round

Xavier Truss: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect