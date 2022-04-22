Zamir White: Hard work made 2022 NFL Draft prospect a fan-favorite for Georgia football
A lesser running back being could not have gone through what Zamir White did in college and come out as strong as the Georgia running back did.
Before ever playing a down for Georgia, he had torn both of his ACLs. It seemed like the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2018 recruiting class would never get to fully display his talents.
Those early injuries perhaps prevented White from reaching his ceiling at Georgia. But it did not stop him from becoming the school’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. And more than that, it hardened him into a key leader on Georgia’s championship team.
But his physicality may not be his best trait. Nor is it his speed, though his 4.40 40-yard dash was better than that of James Cook or former Georgia greats D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb.
With White, it was always about the work. Doing the work to get back on the field. Doing the work to be at your best late in games. Doing the work to lead Georgia to its first National Championship since the 1980 season.
“I personally feel like we was built for it, like camp and just like the workouts we’ve been through and just all the things like we’re just grinding for, just everything,” White said after win over Alabama. “Like the workouts, like camp, we really worked for this. Yeah, man, that’s about it.”
“My favorite memory is just grinding with my buddies, just going through the long, hot summer workouts and fighting for your spot,” White said at the NFL combine. “Then winning the ‘ship here, you can’t beat that feeling, that was just next level.”
Zamir White: 2022 NFL Draft prospect is all about doing the hard work
