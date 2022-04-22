Zamir White: Hard work made 2022 NFL Draft prospect a fan-favorite for Georgia football

A lesser running back being could not have gone through what Zamir White did in college and come out as strong as the Georgia running back did.

Before ever playing a down for Georgia, he had torn both of his ACLs. It seemed like the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2018 recruiting class would never get to fully display his talents.

Those early injuries perhaps prevented White from reaching his ceiling at Georgia. But it did not stop him from becoming the school’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. And more than that, it hardened him into a key leader on Georgia’s championship team.