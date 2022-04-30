Zamir White: Las Vegas Raiders select Georgia football running back in 2022 NFL Draft

Another Georgia running back is off to the NFL, as Zamir White will add to the legacy of RBU as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, who took him with the No. 122 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. White is the second running back off the board for Georgia in this draft, as James Cook went with pick No. 63 to the Buffalo Bills. White arrived at Georgia as the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2018 recruiting cycle and immediately faced adversity. He tore both of his ACLs before ever playing a down for the Bulldogs, missing his first two seasons.

But White kept working and went on to lead Georgia in rushing in his final two years with the program. The 6-foot, 214-pound running back has a nose for the endzone as well, as he scored 11 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons at Georgia. In addition to what he brings as a running back, White is a standout special teams player. He shined on punt, kickoff return and even blocked a punt during his Georgia career. While there are concerns about those two knee injuries, White did not miss a game in his final two years at Georgia. White was also a foundational leader and permanent team captain in his final year at Georgia. Given his physical running style, it should come as no surprise that White often get better as the games went along. He bowled over plenty of talented defenders during his time in Athens.