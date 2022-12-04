WATCH: Nick Saban’s playoff plea for Alabama falling on deaf ears, no sympathy from Georgia

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has put Georgia football atop the SEC this season, but no one questions Nick Saban’s place in recent college football history. And yet, one of the questions today is, should Saban’s 10-2 Alabama Crimson Tide be granted one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff? “I guess I would ask the question: If we played these teams in question, would we be underdogs in the game or not?” Saban said on ESPN on Saturday, making his case.

The CFP committee will reveal its rankings at noon today on ESPN. SEC champ Georgia will be No. 1 and play in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against the No. 4 seed, and Big Ten champ Michigan will be No. 2 and play in the Fiesta Bowl Semifinal against the No. 3 seed. RELATED: Kirby commands ‘connected assault’ in 50-30 win over LSU in SEC title game

The seedings will likely hold greater drama than the four-team field, which is expected to be: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. Ohio State But things do indeed get a bit sticky after the Bulldogs and Wolverines are slotted 1-2:

TCU (12-1) last week’s No. 3, lost a 31-28 heartbreaker to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Many presume the Horned Frogs will still get into the playoff based on the value the CFP puts on playing in a conference championship game, and the close and somewhat controversial nature of TCU’s loss with a few key plays worthy of scrutiny. USC (11-2) was last week’s No. 4 but is out of consideration for a CFP spot after falling 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Ohio State (11-1) was last week’s No. 5 and would seem next in line unless the CFP re-examines its rankings and determines last week’s No. 6 Alabama (10-2) should get in. Saban’s point is well-taken — most would pick the Tide over the Buckeyes head-to-head. Further, Saban indicated, Alabama is the team playing better football now that Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is once again fully recovered from the injury he suffered earlier this season.