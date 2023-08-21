“We have a lot of volume on our defense and we throw it at them,” Smart said. “We have a lot of volume on our offense and we throw it at them.
“It’s challenging, and Carson can handle that really well.”
Indeed, Smart said at the start of fall camp that, “The guy that does that best in critical situations will be the guy that becomes the quarterback.”
And yet, Smart said in his private meeting with the Georgia beat writers that game action does factor in.
“Absolutely it matters; it’s the No. 1 measure we have,” Smart said in Nashville. “But it’s the one thing we can’t measure (in practice) because we don’t tackle the quarterback. In the game they get tackled.
“So, Brock has very limited game action. We didn’t give Brock an opportunity to open and do things in games. Carson, we loosened up and did more things so we’ve got more measurement there. Gunner didn’t get any. The closest thing these guys have to game action is the spring.”