The FWAA-National Football Foundation “Super 16″ poll popped this morning, and to no one’s surprise Dan Lanning’s Ducks stayed No. 1 after routing Illinois 38-9.

Georgia was idle coming off its impressive 30-15 win at Texas, but that didn’t faze voters, the Bulldogs holding as a strong No. 2 ahead of the likes of No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Miami, Fla.

Georgia’s schedule strength — which could factor heavily into College Football Playoff seeding — is also looking very good.

The Longhorns, who escaped Vanderbilt with a 27-24 win, are at No. 6.

Clemson — a 34-3 opening game victim of the Bulldogs — aren’t far behind at No. 8.

Georgia still has a home game remaining with No. 7 Tennessee, too.

Texas A&M, the only remaining SEC team unbeaten in league play after Saturday night’s rousing 38-23 win over LSU -- previously unbeaten in conference play -- might be the hottest team in the country.

The Aggies have won seven straight since losing their opening game under first-year head coach to Notre Dame, 23-13.

FWAA-NFF Super 16:

1. Oregon, (49 first-place votes) 859 points

2. Georgia, (5) 793

3. Penn State, 704

4. Ohio State, 667

5. Miami, Fla., 651

6. Texas, 613

7. Tennessee, 479

8. Clemson, 418

9. Texas A&M, 366

10. Notre Dame 345

11. BYU 328

12. Indiana 326

13. Iowa State 315

14. Alabama 186

15. Pitt 77

16. LSU 63

Receiving votes: Ole Miss 52, Kansas State 49, Boise State 42, SMU 9, Army 2

Mike Griffith ballot:

1. Oregon, 8-0

2. Georgia, 6-1

3. Texas A&M, 7-1

4. Miami, Fla., 8-0

5. Texas, 7-1

6. Penn State, 7-0

7 Indiana, 8-0

8. Ohio State, 6-1

9. Clemson, 6-1

10. Notre Dame, 7-1

11. BYU, 8-0

12. Tennessee, 6-1

13. Pitt, 7-0

14. Iowa State, 7-0

15. Boise State, 6-1

16. Alabama, 6-2