Georgia baseball set for 100 percent capacity crowds at Foley Field

ATHENS — The Georgia baseball program announced its final three home games of the regular season will have 100 percent capacity.

The Bulldogs will host Ole Miss May 20-22 at Foley Field with a capacity crowd of 3.200, per athletic director Josh Brooks.

We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”