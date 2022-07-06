Top 10 Georgia football plays in 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama

ATHENS — The Georgia football national championship season will be celebrated for a lifetime with memories and reminders at each turn. The Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was much closer than the score, and much more of an offensive struggle than the numbers indicate. RELATED: Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program proves elite, tops Tide in title clash

The Georgia defense, which set a modern-era record during the regular season by allowing 6.9 points per game, was the story of the night. Coach Kirby Smart’s defensive unit, which featured an NFL-record five players selected in the first round of the draft some three months later, held Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning QB in check throughout most all of the game. Still, the Bulldogs needed key plays on offense, defense and special teams — and like most every other championship team, a dash of good fortune — to dethrone a Tide team that had beaten them 41-24 five weeks earlier in the SEC title game.

RELATED: Georgia football CFP title game report card, grading the Bulldogs Many fans will be tuning in to watch a replay of the game at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night as part of the SEC Network’s Georgia “take over” day, which features great sports moments for the Bulldogs sports programs over the past season of sports. Here are the Top 10 moments that led to the Georgia victory: Key play #1

George Pickens’ 52-yard diving catch from Stetson Bennett to the Alabama 29-yard line on Georgia’s third possession of first quarter. Why it mattered: The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 and the offense was struggling, going three-and-out on its first two drives with a sack, a fumble, and delay of game penalty. The result: Eight plays after Pickens’ spectacular catch, Jack Podlesny kicked a 24-yard, game-tying field goal to make it 3-3 at the 12:35 mark of the second quarter. Key play #2 Jameson Williams 40-yard catch and injury on first play from scrimmage after UGA game-tying field goal in second quarter. Why it mattered: UGA safety Lewis Cine shared after the game that Williams, an explosive first-round draft pick who led the SEC with 1,572 yards receiving and 15 TDs, was the focus of the Bulldogs’ defense. With Williams out, Georga simplified its defensive scheme the remainder of the night.