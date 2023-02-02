Source: Georgia QB battle will run into fall drills, optimism growing Todd Monken stays

MOBILE, Ala. — Todd Monken’s immediate future might not be settled quite yet, but there have been no hints the Georgia offensive coordinator plans to move on. Monken attended a booster-related event on Tuesday night, along with Coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the UGA staff, and was said to be in good spirits. RELATED: Why Georgia’s immediate future hinges on retaining OC Todd Monken

Monken has interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Bucs, but he has not been seen attending any Senior Bowl activities, where coaches involved in job searches often attend and network. The Senior Bowl week of practice has served as an unofficial professional football convention of sorts for years, with NFL leadership and administration from each franchise on hand. In addition to the players involved in the game being interviewed by different NFL teams each night, a great deal of league business also takes place.

Monken remains a well-respected figure in the NFL coaching community, but his success at Georgia has been noted to the extent that it continues to build and enhance his already accomplished resume. The Bulldogs are expected to compete for another SEC title and national championship next season, the roster stocked with returning talent. WATCH: Carson Beck discusses future in Georgia program, plusses of patience

Georgia has no plans to settle the quarterback immediately, per sources close to the program RELATED: Gunner Stockton approach explains why he’s content entering spring drills Carson Beck is the leader entering spring drills, but the competition with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will not be finished in the spring and will continue through the summer and into fall drills. WATCH: Brock Vandagriff explains his immediate plans, and the value of Todd Monken The Bulldogs’ staff is also optimistic that transfer receiver Rara Thomas will be able to remain with the team after his ongoing legal matter goes through its due process. Thomas was arrested last month after an on-campus domestic dispute and his status with the team has been in question while the university looks into the matter.