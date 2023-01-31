Tampa Bay announces it has completed its interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Todd Monken has wrapped up his interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator opening, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. This is the second offensive coordinator job Monken has interviewed for, as he did so with the Baltimore Ravens last week. Monken is the fifth different candidate the Buccaneers have interviewed for the job. Monken has past experience in Tampa, as he served as the offensive coordinator from 2016 through 2018. Monken also spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

For the last three seasons, Monken has been the offensive coordinator and play caller for Georgia. The offense has improved each year under Monken, as Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game and 501 yards per contest. Georgia has won the national championship in each of the past two seasons. Prior to Georgia’s national championship win over TCU, Monken spoke about his future. He signed a contract extension last offseason that made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football. “I think you learn in this profession to not look too far ahead,” Monken said. “I think when you’re younger and you first start off, I think everybody has aspirations of ending up somewhere. All my family’s in high school coaching, so I wanted to do it at the college level. You have aspirations, but a lot of things have to go your way. You have to be around a lot of really good coaches to learn from, a lot of really good players to help you get to where you’re at, and get lucky. And I’ve been fortunate in a lot of ways.”