More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on one misdemeanor count of family battery and one felony count of false imprisonment. The University of Georgia Police Department has since released more details on what led to the arrest in an incident report.
Thomas and a female were arguing, which led to a call from a third party about the argument taking place at McWhorter Hall. The alleged victim told the arriving officers that the issue had been resolved.
Related: Georgia releases official statement as more details emerge on RaRa Thomas following arrest
Officers further questioned Thomas and the alleged victim, learning that the initial argument began Sunday evening and continued after the victim had tried to separate herself from Thomas by going to the gym. When the alleged victim returned, the argument continued.
While interviewing the female, Thomas was overheard telling the other officer that he had been struck by the alleged victim. At that point, she then told the officer that Thomas had said not to mention the bruises he had given her.
During the argument, the alleged victim tried to leave the apartment but Thomas prevented her from doing so by standing in her doorway. She also told officers Thomas later took her phone and Apple Watch.
Thomas, per the incident report, left a bruise on her right arm using his thumb. The Georgia wide receiver allegedly then pushed the alleged victim face-first into the bed and pushed her again when she tried to get up. This left her with abrasions on her shin. All injuries were noticeable by the officer.
Thomas later claimed that the alleged victim choked him and had broken a laptop by removing the keyboard. Thomas told the officers he placed her on the bed softly and that once she calmed down, she got off the bed, sat in a chair and called a friend.
The officer who wrote the report claimed that the injuries Thomas described were not consistent though there was bruising on his forearms. Those bruises came when he left her room with the phone and watch.
The decision to arrest Thomas was made around 3 a.m. ET. He was booked at 4:04 a.m. ET at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. He was released on a $1,850 bond at 12:36 p.m. ET on Monday.
Georgia put out an official statement on Monday prior to the release of the incident report.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the statement said. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”
Thomas transferred from Mississippi State to Georgia after leading his former team in receiving last season. He was one of three transfer players Georgia added this offseason.
