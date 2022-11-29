Perplexing SEC Coach of Year Poll, Jeremy Pruitt weighs in on Tennessee, Georgia

But Smart might not even win SEC Coach of the Year, according to a recent league-wide poll by SEC Network host Peter Burns.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned arguably the biggest reloading season in college football history into a perfect regular season and ranks among the lead candidates for national coach of the year.

To boot, Smart also lost four of his 10 assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Dan Lanning off last year’s team.

Georgia lost an NFL-record 15 players to the draft, and did so amid a transfer-friendly era that saw the Bulldogs lose 13 players to the transfer portal, including four former starters.

What’s more, Smart didn’t even finish second, with recency bias kicking in and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer getting the second-most votes.

Jeremy Pruitt, a former head coach at Tennessee and defensive coordinator at Georgia, Alabama and Florida State, weighed in on the SEC coach of the year topic during the Ingles On The Beat Show on Monday.

“You look at South Carolina on the back end, two huge upsets,” Pruitt said. “Then you look at the body of work in Knoxville with Josh Heupel, where they started the season and how they finished, and then Brian Kelly, nobody saw that coming.

“But I go back to Athens, Georgia, and what Kirby Smart has been able to put together,” said Pruitt, who coached beside Smart for six years on the Alabama staff.

“You see a team that continues to keep their poise, it hasn’t been pretty at all times, but they keep their poise and lean on people, and they find a way and that’s what good football teams and good programs do.”

Pruitt also weighed in on the CFP rankings and his thoughts on the league championship games.