Report: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL
ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul as a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday.
On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.
The injury leaves the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs thin at the running back position behind starter Kenny McIntosh, as Kendal Milton has missed the first two scrimmages on account of a pulled hamstring.
Daijun Edwards, who was No. 5 on UGA’s running back depth chart last season, has been running behind McIntosh as the No. 2 with Milton sidelined again.
Milton, who is expected to recover in time for the Sept. 3 opening game against No. 11 Oregon, has missed time each of the past two seasons with sprained knee injuries.
Incoming freshman running back Branson Robinson is the only other scholarship running back on the roster.
Paul’s injury will likely trigger a chain reaction on special teams, as McIntosh has been one of the primary kick returners.
Receiver Kearis Jackson, the primary punt returner, was held out of the second half of scrimmage on Saturday on account of what Coach Kirby Smart said was an ankle or Achilles injury.