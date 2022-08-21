Report: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL

ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul as a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday.

On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The injury leaves the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs thin at the running back position behind starter Kenny McIntosh, as Kendal Milton has missed the first two scrimmages on account of a pulled hamstring.