ATHENS — The vibe in the Georgia football building won’t be any different after the latest CFP rankings, it’s still “Beat Georgia Tech.”

The Bulldogs hold the No. 7 position in the latest CFP rankings and — in a completely meaningless projection — would play host to No. 8 Tennessee in a first-round playoff game if the season were to end today.

But the season doesn’t end today, and Georgia has work to do in order to get a spot in the playoffs, which begin on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 with first-round campus games.

The Bulldogs (9-2) play host to the rival Yellow Jackets (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a game that could have CFP implications.

The SEC Championship Game that Georgia will be playing in at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 definitely has CFP implications, with the winner earning a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

A win over Georgia Tech could be enough to secure a spot in the playoffs, as it would guarantee the Bulldogs would finish with no fewer than three losses -- potentially moving it to the front of the line of three-loss teams trying to land an at-large spot.

Tuesday night takeaways

1. Hoosiers Safe

The ramifications of Indiana’s 38-15 loss to No. 2-ranked Ohio State is the first question that was answered, and it appears the one-loss Hoosiers will make the playoffs as they dropped only down to No. 10 — still ahead of other potential at-large teams such as No. 12 Clemson (9-2), No. 13 Alabama (8-3), No. 14 Ole Miss (8-3) and No. 15 South Carolina (8-3).

2. SEC may not get 4

It has been widely speculated through the season that the SEC, the deepest and most talented league in the, nation, would lead the Power 4 conferences with four teams in the 12-team field.

That no longer appears to be the case, as the CFP’s tendency to value fewer losses over strength of schedule continues to be the trend.

Texas (10-1), Georgia (9-2) and Tennessee (9-2) are betting favorites to get in — the Longhorns perhaps already clinched, UGA needing some work and the Vols merely needing to finish with a win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The top-heavy Big Ten looks set to get four teams in the field, with No. 1 Oregon (11-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-1), No. 4 Penn State (10-1) and Indiana (10-1) all looking good to secure bids by winning their final regular season games.

3. SEC Championship Game mystery

The key question: Would earning a spot in the SEC Championship Game be enough for a 3-loss Georgia to overcome its head-to-head road loss to the 3-loss Alabama or 3-loss Ole Miss teams on the fringe of at-large berths?

The answer is: It depends on how the Bulldogs, Tide and Rebels finish up.

CFP Chairman Warde Manuel addressed the championship game topic on Tuesday night.

“We’ve been asked by the commissioners to rank the teams all the way through the championship weekend,” Manuel said.

“For us, Georgia winning this week, we’ll evaluate that as it relates to if they win, how the game is played, how they win, just like we do every week compared to what others do around them, and then with the championship game and valuing both, we will see the outcome of the game, the way teams are playing.”

4. Clemson enters the fray

A two-loss Clemson coming in at No. 12 in the rankings ahead of Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina opened some eyes and raised the stakes on the Tigers game against the Gamecocks on Saturday.

It’s a good thing for Georgia, particularly if Clemson beats South Carolina, as it would add a buffer between a 3-loss Bulldogs team trying to beat-out other 3-loss SEC teams (Alabama, Ole Miss).

Georgia opened the season with a 34-3 neutral site win over Clemson that one would think could not be overlooked should a 3-loss UGA team be vying for an at-large spot against a 2-loss Clemson.

Logic would seem to follow that, if Clemson beats South Carolina, it would remain ranked ahead of Alabama and Ole Miss even if the Tide beats Auburn and the Rebels beat Mississippi State.

5. Rankings, not seedings

Manuel made the point that the CFP committee is not ranking teams with the playoff field in mind when speaking on the value of conference championship games.

“It (conference championship game) is another data point to look at it for us to assess teams as it relates to how we do the final top 25 ranking, because that’s our focus,” Manuel said. “The focus is not on ranking teams to get to the playoff, it’s ranking the top 25 and then we’ll let the seeding principles that have been developed by the commissioners to take place after that.”

6. Big 12 champ or Tulane?

The top five-ranked conference championship teams are guaranteed spots in the 12-team field, and it has seemed a foregone conclusion that four of those five would be from the Power 4 conferences.

But a four-way tie atop the Big 12 between two-loss teams has opened the door for another Group of 5 conference champ to get in.

Arizona State (9-2) at No. 16 is currently the highest-ranked Big 12 team — five spots behind Mountain West leader Boise State (10-1), and just one spot ahead of the American Athletic Conference’s top-ranked team, No. 17 Tulane (9-2).

The Mountain West Conference and American Athletic Conference are considered Group of Five leagues.

If Boise State finishes its season with a win over Oregon State at noon on Friday and a win in the Mountain West Conference league title game over UNLV or Colorado State, it could create an interesting scenario between a 2-loss Tulane and the Big 12 championship game winner.

The Big 12 teams tied with Arizona State are No. 18 Iowa State (9-2), No. 19 BYU (9-2) and No. 25 Colorado (9-2).

Arizona State and Iowa State would play in the Big 12 title game should all four Big 12 leaders win their final regular season games.

Tulane plays Memphis (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and then faces Army (9-1) in the AAC Conference Championship game.