Georgia’s defense has heard a lot this offseason about how the unit fell off last season. The Bulldogs gave up 39 points in a season-ending defeat to Ole Miss. Georgia had no sacks in the loss, a recurring problem last season.

The Bulldogs will have key players to replace, as CJ Allen, Christen Miller and Daylen Everette will all hear their names called in this year’s NFL draft. Allen and Everette were three-year starters, while Miller was a dominant force in the middle of Georgia’s defense last season.

Spring practice will give this group a first chance at quieting some of the noise around the Georgia program. The Bulldogs will have 15 practices to see what some of their new pieces look like. Georgia will conclude spring practice with G-Day on April 18th.

What does Amaris Williams add to the table?

Georgia does lose Miller, but it brings back every other contributor from last season’s defensive front. Elijah Griffin is poised to have a breakout year, while Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson will bring real physicality to the outside linebacker position.

Georgia landed Williams out of the transfer portal after two seasons at Auburn. Williams has all the traits you’d want from a defensive end, but he lacked production in his time at Auburn. If Georgia can unlock his game, the Bulldogs could have one of the best defensive fronts in college football.

How does Chris Cole evolve?

Chris Cole did a little bit of everything last season for the Bulldogs. He played inside linebacker, dropped into coverage on obvious passing situations and led the team in sacks with 4.5.

Georgia can play Cole all over the field. The key as he enters his junior season is maximizing his impact. Given the lack of a pass rush Georgia had last season, could we see Cole have a Jalon Walker-type turn for the Bulldogs? He had 6.5 sacks in his final season in Athens before becoming a first-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons.

Who takes over for CJ Allen?

Allen takes a ton of snaps and experience with him to the next level. From a leadership standpoint, senior Raylen Wilson figures to shoulder much of the load Allen carried for the Bulldogs. Cole will also be an important voice for the Georgia team next season.

The two players who may benefit the most won’t be veterans but Justin Williams and Zayden Walker. The former was a role player last season who could move into a more consequential role. With Walker, he possess many of the same traits and abilities that Cole does.

Georgia, as has almost always been the case under defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, has strong depth at the inside linebacker position. That should ease the burden having to replace such a valued player in Allen.

Which new defensive back emerges early?

Georgia aggressively sought help in the secondary this offseason, signing six defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle and bringing in four transfers.

With Everette, JaCorey Thomas and Joenel Aguero all gone, Georgia has some holes to fill in the secondary.

Rasean Dinkins seems primed for a bigger role after a strong finish to the 2025 season, while Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson give Georgia two cornerbacks with very high upsides.

As for the newcomers, Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes brings significant experience while Ja’Marley Riddle has a lot of upside. Freshmen Tyriq Green and Zech Fort both have the backgrounds of players who have been very successful at Georgia in the past.

KJ Bolden may be the best safety in the country and Robinson could be the best cornerback by the end of the season. As is often the case in the secondary, you’re only as good as your weakest option. Georgia will use this spring to strength than aspect.

How does Larry Knight change the way Georgia rushes the passer?

From a statistical standpoint, Georgia’s weakness in 2025 was its pass rush. The Bulldogs had just 20 sacks, the fewest of any Kirby Smart coached team.

Former outside linebackers coach Chdiera Uzo-Diribe took a job with the Dallas Cowboys, allowing Georgia to go out and grab Knight from West Virginia.

There’s a lot to like about Knight and what he might bring to the Georgia program. But given the questions about Georgia’s pass rush entering next season, Knight is going to need to make an impact on the defense sooner rather than later.

He’ll get the chance to work with Harris and Johnson. What Knight is able to get out of second-year players in Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon will go a long way in shaping the 2026 defense.