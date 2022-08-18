Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense

Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them.

While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating substation patterns to get players on and off the field and to identify opposing offensive looks. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, in an effort to motivate, bellowed over the loudspeaker “Tennessee is going fast.”

The Volunteers do not play the Bulldogs until Nov. 5, with the game set to be played in Athens. The two teams played last season, with Tennessee finding some early offensive success thanks to its tempo and wide alignments. Very few teams in the country match tempo and space on the offensive side of the ball like Tennessee, making them a truly unique opponent.