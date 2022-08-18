Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,758 (Aug. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a funny rant from UGA coach Kirby Smart last season remains relevant as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Revisiting one of Kirby Smart’s funniest rants

Beginning of the show: One of the entertaining aspects of Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s press conferences is that it’s never easy to predict what might set off the sometimes-volatile Smart. A question phrased the wrong way can draw his ire, and sometimes he’ll use his remarks to speak past the media and fans to his players in the hope they’ll receive a particular message.

One of the more unexpected examples of this occurred last season when Smart took some jabs at the analytics-based scouting site, Pro Football Focus, after it was explained to Smart that the site had been praising cornerback Derion Kendrick.