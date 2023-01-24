How Sedrick Van Pran will have an ‘extreme’ impact on Georgia’s next quarterback

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. How Sedrick Van Pran is going to help Georgia’s next quarterback ATHENS — Stetson Bennett knew it was important to shout out the offensive line. He began thanking the group for their play all season, as they gave up just 9.0 sacks and said they were the greatest offensive line.

When Bennett pointed this out after winning the Manning Award, given to the nation’s top quarterback after the completion of the entire season, Archie Manning had to step in. The legendary Ole Miss quarterback and New Orleans Saint couldn’t believe it. “I beat that in one game in Chicago one day. I got sacked 11 times in one game,” Manning said with a chuckle. Bennett proceeded to go right back to praising the offensive line, noting how little glory they get in comparison to the efforts they actually put in.

So allow us to highlight the comments made by Bennett in regard to his center, Sedrick Van Pran. “Sed is that constant,” Bennett said. “He plays every single play and every single snap and he wants to. He loves football. I don’t know if he loves his teammates or football more. That’s special, especially whenever it’s that position because as I said earlier, they don’t get a lot of the credit they deserve. They don’t get the credit they deserve. “But Sed doesn’t care about that because he loves football and he loves his teammates.”

Related: Return of Sedrick Van Pran is a championship-making difference for Georgia football Van Pran won’t be joining Bennett in the NFL just yet, as the Georgia center announced he would bypass the NFL to return to Georgia for another season. The center from New Orleans has real NFL prospects, but like Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith before him, he saw it as important to come back and lead for another season at Georgia. He’ll be the anchor of what should be one of the best offensive lines in college football. Georgia essentially has to replace just one starter from last season’s offensive line, as Amarius Mims was able to start both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff games for the injured Warren McClendon. Georgia should be the favorite to win the Joe Moore Award, along with Van Pran being an All-American and Rimington Award candidate. But perhaps the biggest boost Van Pran might provide won’t be to the offensive line or Georgia’s individual trophy count. It will be to the new quarterback he’ll be playing with.