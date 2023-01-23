Georgia releases official statements as more details emerge on RaRa Thomas following arrest
More details have emerged following the Monday morning arrest of wide receiver RaRa Thomas.
According to a UGA police arrest warrant, Thomas allegedly caused bodily harm to the bicep and shins of a female. She had abrasions on her shin and a bruise on her bicep, which led to the misdemeanor battery charge Thomas is facing.
As for the felony false imprisonment charge, Thomas allegedly stood in front of the woman’s dorm room and refused to allow her to leave.
Thomas was booked at 4:04 a.m. ET on Monday morning by the Athens-Clarke County police department. He was released after posting a $1,850 bond at 12:36 p.m. ET.
Georgia provided a statement on the matter. Thomas just arrived in Athens this month after transferring in from Mississippi State.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the statement said. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”
Thomas himself posted a message to his own Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
“Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas wrote. “I know better than that my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female!! Gots to get away from social media.”
Thomas was one of two wide receivers Georgia grabbed out of the transfer portal this offseason, as the Bulldogs also landed Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Thomas was Mississippi State’s leading receiver last season, catching 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about Thomas and Lovett and what they bring to Georgia prior to the team’s game against Ohio State.
“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” Smart said. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”
Thomas was one of five wide receivers Georgia brought in this offseason, as the Bulldogs also signed wide receivers Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes and Anthony Evans. Georgia did lose two wide receivers to the transfer portal in AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock.
