Georgia releases official statements as more details emerge on RaRa Thomas following arrest

According to a UGA police arrest warrant, Thomas allegedly caused bodily harm to the bicep and shins of a female. She had abrasions on her shin and a bruise on her bicep, which led to the misdemeanor battery charge Thomas is facing.

More details have emerged following the Monday morning arrest of wide receiver RaRa Thomas.

As for the felony false imprisonment charge, Thomas allegedly stood in front of the woman’s dorm room and refused to allow her to leave.

Thomas was booked at 4:04 a.m. ET on Monday morning by the Athens-Clarke County police department. He was released after posting a $1,850 bond at 12:36 p.m. ET.

Georgia provided a statement on the matter. Thomas just arrived in Athens this month after transferring in from Mississippi State.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the statement said. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Thomas himself posted a message to his own Facebook page on Monday afternoon.