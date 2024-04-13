ATHENS — Georgia entered its spring game with a rather lengthy injury list, as Malaki Starks and Smael Mondon are among those out with previous injuries.

But two new names have been added to the injury report, as quarterback Ryan Puglisi and cornerback Chris Peal were not dressed out as G-Day began.

Puglisi has been dealing with a knee injury and was walking with a cane. Puglisi had missed some time earlier this spring due to the injury.

“Ryan is dealing with a little bit of a knee injury. It’s not a significant injury. He’s had it before, since high school,” Kirby Smart said. “It has been bothering him. He’s been able to throw. He hasn’t been able to go out and be mobile and run. His knee has been bothering him. We’re hopeful to get him back today, if not today then probably Thursday. He’s had to miss out on some reps. He’s been in to everything, all the walk-throughs and mental stuff.”

Puglisi was wearing pads but was not warming up with Georgia’s other quarterbacks.

Puglisi did spend time chatting with Georgia quarterback commit Jared Curtis prior to the game. Curtis is the No. 1 ranked quarterback for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has made it a point to get to four scholarship quarterbacks, with Smart and Gunner Stockton acknowledging as much in separate press conferences. This injury only further illustrates the importance of adding another quarterback for Georgia.

“Coach Smart has always said he wants four quarterbacks. Four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and that’s probably what it should be at the University of Georgia. As a quarterback, why not would you want to come here. It should be a battle, a competition and everything. It’s awesome.”

Puglisi was the No. 10 ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He is from Paxton, Mass. Puglisi was able to participate in bowl practices, where he had impressed his teammates.

“You don’t know what you don’t know. He’s doing a great job,” Stockton said. “That’s just part of being your first year, you don’t know sometimes.”

Peal, who was in a black non-contact jersey when the media was able to view practice on March 19, had his arm in a sling. Peal missed time during his freshman with a turf toe injury.

The only injured players who were not warming up were Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Smael Mondon. Both players had boots on their left feet.

G-Day is set to start at 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on SEC Network+.

Georgia football injury report