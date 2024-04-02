ATHENS — Georgia’s already thin quarterback room took a hit during spring practice, as Kirby Smart told reporters that freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi has been dealing with a knee injury.

Puglisi has been sporting a large knee brace during practice and he has not been able to fully participate this spring.

“It’s not a significant injury. He’s had it before, since high school,” Smart said. “It has been bothering him. He’s been able to throw. He hasn’t been able to go out and be mobile and run. His knee has been bothering him. We’re hopeful to get him back today, if not today than probably Thursday. He’s had to miss out on some reps.”

Smart did add that Puglisi has been taking his usual mental reps and participating in walk-throughs with the team.

Puglisi is one of three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for Georgia this spring. The freshman signed as a 4-star prospect from Paxton, Mass., after playing his high school football at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut. He was the No. 10 overall quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Georgia does have two more experienced options ahead of Puglisi on the depth chart, as Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton return.

Beck is seen as the clear starter for the Bulldogs as he started every game during the 2023 season. He threw 24 touchdowns and set a school record for completion percentage in a season.

He is having a standout spring for the Bulldogs, as he continues his development.

Stockton also earned praise from Smart on Tuesday when the Georgia head coach spoke to reporters. Stockton will be Beck’s primary backup this season, taking over the role previously held by Brock Vandagriff.

“Gunner has done a good job. I’ve seen growth in Gunner,” Smart said. “I thought he had a couple of mistakes in the scrimmage but he also played with much more consistency. I’ve seen this progression with Gunner that like, he’s getting better each and every practice.”

Stockton saw his first significant snaps for Georgia in the bowl game for the Bulldogs. He completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He flashed his mobility as well, picking up 46 rushing yards.

Behind Puglisi are walk-ons Collin Drake and Sam Bush. Georgia did attempt to add a quarterback via the transfer portal in January, as it landed a commitment from UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. He, however, flipped said commitment to USC and signed with the Trojans.

The second transfer portal window opens on April 16 and closes on April 30. It will be worth watching to see if the Bulldogs target a quarterback.

The Bulldogs will have their 10th practice of the spring on Tuesday. Georgia concludes spring practice on April 13, as the Bulldogs will have their G-Day scrimmage. The game is set for a 1 p.m. ET start and will air on SEC Network+.