By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Sedrick Van Pran, Brock Bowers both pick up minor injuries in first half …
Just as Georgia’s injury situation seemed to be taking a step in the right direction, Georgia saw starting center Sedrick Van Pran go down with a leg injury.
Connor Riley
Sedrick Van Pran provides comfort not just for new QB Carson Beck but the …
ATHENS — This isn’t some new song and dance for returning center Sedrick Van Pran. As he enters his third season as Georgia’s starting center, it will be with a third …
Connor Riley
Sedrick Van Pran explains how Georgia’s offensive line could reach even …
When most teams lose two offensive tackles to the NFL draft, the offensive line is likely a position of concern.
Connor Riley
Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice to Georgia football quarterback hopefuls
ATHENS — Whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job for Georgia will benefit tremendously from the guy directly in front of him. That would be veteran center …
Connor Riley
Georgia receiver ranks thin, freshman Yazeed Haynes enters portal, …

Mike Griffith
Sedrick Van Pran accepts Senior Bowl invite, to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Connor Riley
Georgia football team leader Javon Bullard ‘forgot what it’s like to …

Mike Griffith
Georgia receiver Jackson Meeks reveals why he’s entering transfer …

Mike Griffith
Opinion: Transfer tailback Trevor Etienne would provide quick lift in …

Mike Griffith
