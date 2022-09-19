Georgia stock report: Great coaching paying dividends for No. 1-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia football opened the SEC portion of its schedule making a statement: ‘They’re baaack!” The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have established themselves as the class of college football through the first three games with dominant wins over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and now South Carolina (48-7). RELATED: How Georgia 2022 football compares to 2021, per Shane Beamer, stats

Coach Kirby Smart’s staff has put in work, the offense yet to turn the ball over and humming with efficiency, while a young defense has bonded faster than anyone could have imagined. First-round picks Travon Walker and Lewis Cine have been placed by true freshmen Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks without much visible drop-off to this point. That’s as good of a place to start as any in this week’s stock report: STOCK SOARING

Georgia coaching staff: The player talents are obvious, but a chunk of that is how Smart’s staff is putting players in a position to be successful. RELATED: Stetson Bennett bandwagon is filling up Georgia quarterbacks: Stetson Bennett is a legit all-star candidate, and backup Carson Beck has an even higher QB rating.

Brock Bowers: The FWAA Freshman of the Year made up for a slow start to the season with a 5-catch, 3-touchdown, 121-yard performance. Jamon Dumas-Johnson: The “JDJ” effect is real after the sophomore said he didn’t find South Carolina’s scheme challenging and backed it up with a team-high 6 tackles and 3 QB Hurries. Stock Up Ladd McConkey: UGA’s most consistent WR had 4 catches for 52 yards and a 13-yard run along with 2 punt returns for 12 yards. Smart said they have to not overuse McConkey, but the stats say otherwise. Trezman Marshall: The junior inside linebacker served notice he can still make an impact with 4 stops, an interception, a TFL and a QB Hurry. Malaki Starks: Three stops and a 42-yard interception return for the freshman, along with a QB hurry (and hit) on Spencer Rattler. Brett Thorson: The punter has done well when called upon, and in this game, he boomed a 56-yarder and averaged 49.5 on two punts. Stock Even