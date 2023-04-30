What the 2023 NFL Draft tells us about the state of Georgia football
Georgia dominated college football this past season. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see Georgia once again have a dominant showing during the NFL draft.
The Bulldogs saw 10 players taken during the 2023 NFL Draft. That is the second-most in program history, behind only the record-breaking mark of 15 in 2022. Georgia now has the most draft picks in a two-span draft in the history of the event, as 25 Bulldogs have been taken over the past two drafts.
Kirby Smart certainly has plenty to be proud of with this latest crop of Bulldogs. Georgia had three players taken in the first round, one taken in the third round, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and Kenny McIntosh was the final Georgia player taken with pick No. 237.
Much like Georgia during the college football season, the Bulldogs continue to sit atop the NFL draft.
All Stetson Bennett does is win
Perhaps the only thing Stetson Bennett was told more than that he shouldn’t be the quarterback for Georgia was that he wouldn’t make it to the NFL.
Yet once again, Bennett proved his many doubters wrong. With the No. 128 pick in the draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Bennett.
The Georgia quarterback will return to where he finished his career, as Bennett won his final game as Georgia’s quarterback in SoFi Stadium. Afterward, Bennett posed with former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, who he will now back up.
Bennett became the highest-drafted Georgia quarterback of the Smart era. He also goes to a great situation, as Stafford is the only other quarterback on the Rams’ active roster. Bennett won’t be the fourth-string quarterback, like he was for the Bulldogs during the start of the 2020 season.
Philadelphia traded up into the fourth round to grab cornerback Kelee Ringo with pick No. 105. Ringo fell due to some worries about his shoulder, which forced him to miss his entire freshman season. Albert Breeer of Sports Illustrated also reported there were some character concerns about Ringo as well.
“He doesn’t have to come in and be Superman here. He can come in, he can learn and kind of bide his time and work on his skillset,” Roseman said of Ringo. “We’re talking about a 20-year-old corner who’s played at the highest level, one of the top recruits in the country coming out. We were excited to get him, and it’s a position we’re always looking for. We didn’t get on in the first two days of the draft. Being able to add him, we thought it was good for our football team.”
Roseman wasn’t done wheeling and dealing in an effort to add Bulldogs. After the Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, Roseman traded for former Georgia Bulldog and Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift.
Swift was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Lions. He is the sixth Georgia Bulldog to land in Philadelphia over the last two years.
The Eagles picked up a lot of Georgia fans over the weekend, as Philadelphia now has the most former Georgia players over any NFL team.