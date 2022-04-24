As Kirby Smart issues challenge, Sedrick Van Pran takes up mantle of being a Georgia football leader

ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is not much of a talker. He’d much prefer to lead by example than actively call out teammates. One could see how that style of leadership will be a problem for the third-year center as he’s now a full-blown veteran and leader for the Georgia team. Van Pran’s dilemma is not unique, as the Bulldogs have to replace a number of key leaders from last season’s championship team. There’s Nakobe Dean at inside linebacker, Jordan Davis on the defensive line and Zamir White at running back.

Related: Zamir White: Hard work made 2022 NFL Draft prospect a fan-favorite for Georgia football On the offensive line, Georgia must replace multi-year starters Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer. And while Van Pran may not like to talk about it, his teammates seem to think he’s doing a good job in replicating what those two stalwarts brought to the team. “We lost Jamaree, who was the rock for years and year. And then Shaffer, he didn’t say much but when he did, you listened,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I think Sed is doing a great job stepping up and leading. We talk a ton about protections and watch film together. Making sure me and him are on the same page.

“That’s how it’s gotta be and I think he’s doing a great job.” Van Pran has actually been talking a good bit to Salyer about how to become a better leader, as the latter prepares for the upcoming NFL draft. While Salyer didn’t become a full-time starter until his third season, Van Pran has already done that for the Bulldogs as he started all 15 games at center for Georgia last season. No Bulldog played more snaps than Van Pran last season, putting him in a spot where he has the playing chops necessary to fill a leadership position.