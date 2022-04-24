As Kirby Smart issues challenge, Sedrick Van Pran takes up mantle of being a Georgia football leader
ATHENS — Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is not much of a talker. He’d much prefer to lead by example than actively call out teammates.
One could see how that style of leadership will be a problem for the third-year center as he’s now a full-blown veteran and leader for the Georgia team.
Van Pran’s dilemma is not unique, as the Bulldogs have to replace a number of key leaders from last season’s championship team. There’s Nakobe Dean at inside linebacker, Jordan Davis on the defensive line and Zamir White at running back.
On the offensive line, Georgia must replace multi-year starters Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer. And while Van Pran may not like to talk about it, his teammates seem to think he’s doing a good job in replicating what those two stalwarts brought to the team.
“We lost Jamaree, who was the rock for years and year. And then Shaffer, he didn’t say much but when he did, you listened,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I think Sed is doing a great job stepping up and leading. We talk a ton about protections and watch film together. Making sure me and him are on the same page.
“That’s how it’s gotta be and I think he’s doing a great job.”
Van Pran has actually been talking a good bit to Salyer about how to become a better leader, as the latter prepares for the upcoming NFL draft.
While Salyer didn’t become a full-time starter until his third season, Van Pran has already done that for the Bulldogs as he started all 15 games at center for Georgia last season. No Bulldog played more snaps than Van Pran last season, putting him in a spot where he has the playing chops necessary to fill a leadership position.
Entering his second season as the man in the middle of Georgia’s offensive line, Van Pran identified the one thing he needs to most improve upon.
“I probably talk to Jamaree the most about these things,” Van Pran said. “His biggest thing is being more vocal. When you say things, people respect it. So just be more vocal. That’s the No. 1 thing I’m trying to work on for myself. Is making sure I’m always leading by example but also being more vocal.”
Van Pran’s words will be music to Kirby Smart’s ears, as the Georgia head coach has repeatedly made calls for improved leadership this spring. The defensive side of the ball has seen players such as Kelee Ringo and Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerge. Offensively, Bennett and wide receiver Kearis Jackson are respected voices in the huddle.
Georgia will benefit greatly if Van Pran is able to become one of those. Even if his voice is a little different than that of Salyer or Shaffer.
“We’re going to have to have a little different personality. We’re going to have some grit, some toughness because it won’t just be talent,” Smart said. We were really talented last year, and not that we’re not talented now, but we’re going to have to win in different ways.”
Smart was impressed with how his team responded to his challenge this spring. The summer months will be critical for Van Pran and others as the team continues to develop its distinct voice ahead of the 2022 season.
“There was some really good accountability in terms of holding each other accountable this spring that I was shocked by,” Smart said after G-Day. ”There’s going to be a void in leadership, how can we create leadership opportunities, and from the day one they were pushing each other, they were cheering each other on the sideline.
“They had a great attitude, they worked really hard today and we made it tough, and they did it.
