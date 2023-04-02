3 takeaways on Georgia football reloaded offense: ‘don’t make a bonehead play’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart got about what he expected out from his offense in Scrimmage One, which is to say Georgia football has a lot of work ahead.
For all the planning, hard work and attention to detail, there’s nothing quite like live game reps at Sanford Stadium.
SCRIMMAGE ONE REPORT: Carson Beck 3 TD passes, 3 interceptions; Javon Bullard Pick-6
“This is my eighth spring here, and it’s the same every time,” Smart said. “We don’t tackle well. We are a little lackadaisical. Probably more penalties than I’m used to having in the first scrimmage. Administrative penalties, the signal getting in.
“Delay of game. Communication. Things that you shouldn’t have but that we typically have in the first scrimmage.”
RELATED: Georgia 2023 preseason All-American set for surgery
It doesn’t help that the Bulldogs have a new offensive coordinator and are unsettled at quarterback, and then one must take into account the most elite playmakers were largely not utilized on offense.
Veterans Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey don’t need the simulated game reps as much as the incoming transfers and freshmen, and backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were both out with hamstring injuries.
RELATED: Mississippi State WR transfer not there yet, Smart wants to count on Rara Thomas
The Georgia offense also faces challenges to modify and restructure without two of last season’s most difficult matchups, pass-catching back Kenny McIntosh and monster tight end matchup Darnell Washington.
Here are three takeaways on the offense after Scrimmage One:
Missing mismatch
Washington was a key cog in the offense last season, much more than many likely realize.
“We don’t have that same mass and movement, it doesn’t just affect the run game, it affects the play-action pass game,” Smart said.
RELATED: Georgia football questions adding up for Kirby in spring drills
“Where Darnell was elite, yeah, he could block you, he could go out on the perimeter and block you, he could get vertical on play action. But when we max protected, it was like having an extra offensive lineman in.”
Defenses didn’t have an answer for UGA’s double tight end set with Bowers and Washington.
RELATED: Brock Bowers remains ‘a machine,’ Kirby shares inside story
Smart said Oscar Delp is improving as a blocker, and scrimmage observers said Delp continues so show his prowess as a pass-catcher.
But Delp simply doesn’t have the size or power as Washington -- what tight end does -- so the Bulldogs don’t figure to be nearly as versatile with double tight end sets as a year ago.
Unstable RB stable
Smart came right out and said what most everyone already knew: “You’re not going to replace Kenny’s receptions with the backs we have.”
The door is open for Georgia to add a back via the transfer portal after spring drills, but first things first, Smart will provide current backs opportunities.
RELATED: Georgia scrambles with 3 scholarship backs out, moves walk-ons to RB room
Sophomore Branson Robinson is getting extra work with Milton, Edwards and Andrew Paul sidelined, but he remains a work in progress in terms of expanding is game.
Yes, Branson Robinson can run the ball well. But what else?
“I thought he (Branson) looked quick and powerful today, (and) he broke some tackles like you would expect,” Smart said. “The biggest jump he has to make from year one to two is can we count on you in pass protection and can you catch the ball when we’re free releasing you out as a back. He’s shown the intelligence and toughness to do that.”
And yet, there was no recollection of Branson Robinson getting the opportunities to catch the ball out of the backfield in the scripted scrimmage, an indication it’s not a projected priority.
Quarterback derby
Smart knew when he went before the media that it was only a matter of time before news spread of Carson Beck’s three-interception scrimmage.
RELATED: Kirby makes clear what he wants -- and doesn’t want -- from QB position in 2023
The head coach was as calm as ever when referring to the typical “ebb and flow” of spring practices, sharing that nothing had changed in the competition, as Beck and Brock Vandagriff split reps with the ones, and second-year QB Gunner Stockton continues to learn the offense while taking reps with the twos.
Smart made it clear that Beck, despite not getting much game action last season, exhibits the best game management skills.
“Carson has really good command of the offense, (and) he understands it inside and out,” Smart said. “He communicates it, gets things correct. He had a couple of poor decisions and choices today, but he also made some plays. He made some really good throws. He has really good presence in the pocket to move around.”
RELATED: Key returning player settles court case involving pellet gun
All that said, the head coach also sent a not-so-veiled message.
“Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position,” Smart said. “Can you make consecutive decisions over and over that don’t cost our team games?
“We have enough playmakers and we have enough plays that you will make a play inevitably. Don’t make a boneheaded play, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”