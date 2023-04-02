3 takeaways on Georgia football reloaded offense: ‘don’t make a bonehead play’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart got about what he expected out from his offense in Scrimmage One, which is to say Georgia football has a lot of work ahead. For all the planning, hard work and attention to detail, there’s nothing quite like live game reps at Sanford Stadium. SCRIMMAGE ONE REPORT: Carson Beck 3 TD passes, 3 interceptions; Javon Bullard Pick-6

“This is my eighth spring here, and it’s the same every time,” Smart said. “We don’t tackle well. We are a little lackadaisical. Probably more penalties than I’m used to having in the first scrimmage. Administrative penalties, the signal getting in. “Delay of game. Communication. Things that you shouldn’t have but that we typically have in the first scrimmage.” RELATED: Georgia 2023 preseason All-American set for surgery

It doesn’t help that the Bulldogs have a new offensive coordinator and are unsettled at quarterback, and then one must take into account the most elite playmakers were largely not utilized on offense. Veterans Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey don’t need the simulated game reps as much as the incoming transfers and freshmen, and backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were both out with hamstring injuries. RELATED: Mississippi State WR transfer not there yet, Smart wants to count on Rara Thomas

The Georgia offense also faces challenges to modify and restructure without two of last season’s most difficult matchups, pass-catching back Kenny McIntosh and monster tight end matchup Darnell Washington. Here are three takeaways on the offense after Scrimmage One: Missing mismatch Washington was a key cog in the offense last season, much more than many likely realize. “We don’t have that same mass and movement, it doesn’t just affect the run game, it affects the play-action pass game,” Smart said. RELATED: Georgia football questions adding up for Kirby in spring drills “Where Darnell was elite, yeah, he could block you, he could go out on the perimeter and block you, he could get vertical on play action. But when we max protected, it was like having an extra offensive lineman in.”

Defenses didn’t have an answer for UGA’s double tight end set with Bowers and Washington. RELATED: Brock Bowers remains ‘a machine,’ Kirby shares inside story Smart said Oscar Delp is improving as a blocker, and scrimmage observers said Delp continues so show his prowess as a pass-catcher. But Delp simply doesn’t have the size or power as Washington -- what tight end does -- so the Bulldogs don’t figure to be nearly as versatile with double tight end sets as a year ago. Unstable RB stable Smart came right out and said what most everyone already knew: “You’re not going to replace Kenny’s receptions with the backs we have.” The door is open for Georgia to add a back via the transfer portal after spring drills, but first things first, Smart will provide current backs opportunities.