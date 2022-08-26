Georgia football recruiting: Tyler Williams, Jordan Hall, Monroe Freeling and Damon Wilson are among Georgia’s most wanted remaining recruits for 2023
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” list that tracks the most wanted recruits remaining for the Bulldogs in 2023.
Georgia wants to add a “Big Baby” and a lethal second-year receiver to its 2023 recruiting class. That would be 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall and 4-star WR Tyler Williams.
They also are prioritizing the recruitments of 5-star EDGE defenders Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson in this class. The future Georgia offensive line room would also get even more athletic if the ‘Dawgs can close on 4-star South Carolina OT Monroe Freeling.
Those five names lead the “top targets’ list on the weekly “Before the Hedges” streaming program that airs across all of DawgNation’s social channels. This week’s list previewed the big decision set for Friday afternoon for Texas 4-star WR Anthony Evans III.
Check out this week’s 35-minute episode below:
The weekly “top targets” had a significant update on Wednesday night. This week’s compilation featured a lot of changes with a new No. 1 target at the top.
The prevailing thought here is that the 2023 class needs several gamebreaker talents like South Florida 4-star Tyler Williams and 4-star Texas speedster Anthony Evans III to balance out a stout group of commitments on the defensive side of the ball.
Williams climbed past Jacksonville 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall in this week’s update. Hall had held that position since the commitment of 4-star North Carolina DT Jamaal Jarrett in late July. As a clarification, the weekly list is not a catalog of the highest-rated prospects on Georgia’s board.
Nor is it a list of the players most likely to commit to Georgia. There are a couple of 5-stars at the end of this list which will be one serious chore for any school to sign in 2023. It is a gumbo of very talented players that there is a mutual strong interest present between both parties combined with their current talent level, future college projection and how important their skills are needed to add to the Georgia roster in the years to come.
Here is this week’s list in its entirety.
- 10. 5-star DL James Smith/Montgomery, Ala.
Height/Weight/School: 6-5/305/Carver-Montgomery
Teams in the mix: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.
- 9. 5-star LB Qua Russaw/Montgomery, Ala.
Height/Weight/School: 6-2/230/Carver-Montgomery
Teams in the mix: Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.
- 8. 4-star CB Chris PealCharlotte, NC
Height/Weight/School: 6-0/180/Providence Day
Teams in the mix: Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State and South Carolina
- 7. 4-star WR Anthony Evans III//Converse, Tex.
Height/Weight/School: 5-11/175/Judson
Teams in the mix: Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M
- 6. 5-star WR Hykeem Williams/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Height/Weight/School: 6-3/205/Stranahan
Teams in the mix: Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Texas A&M
- 5. 5-star ATH Sam M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.
Height/Weight/School: 6-4/250/IMG Academy
Teams in the mix: Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon
- 4. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson/Venice/Venice, Fla.
Height/Weight/School: 6-4/230/Venice HS
Teams in the mix: Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State
- 3. 4-star OL Monroe Freeling/Oceanside/Mt. Pleasant, SC
Height/Weight/School: 6-7/285/Oceanside
Teams in the mix: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Georgia and Notre Dame
- 2. 4-star Jordan “Big Baby” Hall/Jacksonville, Fla.
Height/Weight/School: 6-5/305/Westside
Teams in the mix: Florida, FSU, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio State
- 1. 4-star WR Tyler Williams/Lakeland, Fla.
Height/Weight/School: 6-4/200/Lakeland
Teams in the mix: Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M
Scheduled decision date: Sept. 27
Georgia football recruiting: The other players to watch in the 2023 cycle
The above names aren’t the only players on the radar for the rest of the 2023 class. Georgia currently has 18 commitments. They will not sign all the names on that “top targets’ list for this cycle.
The ‘Dawgs will get their share, though. That’s what the expected class size of up to 30 names this fall will also include prospects that are just off the front burner of the most wanted recruits for the class at this time.
The other names to watch for Georgia in the 2023 cycle are:
- 4-star DL Markis Deal (TX)
- 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs (NC)
- 4-star DT Kayden McDonald (GA)
- 5-star OT Samson Okunlola (MA)
- 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker (AL)
- 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II (CA)
- 3-star RB Jamarion Wilcox (GA)
Check out this week’s snapshot for the 2023 Georgia class
(all rankings derived from the 247Sports Composite)
- Commits: 18
- Class rank: No. 5 nationally (Down one spot)
- Offense: 7
- Defense: 10
- Special teams: 1
- In-state: 6
- Out-of-state: 12
- 5-star commits: 2
- Top 50 commits: 2
- Top 100 commits: 6
- Top 150 commits: 9
- Commits in the SEC footprint: 13
- Beyond SEC footprint: 5
- Offensive players among 5 highest-rated commits: 1
- Defensive players among 5 highest-rated commits: 4
DECISIONS UP AHEAD
- 8/26 - 4-star WR Anthony Evans III (Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M)
- 9/23 - 5-star WR Hykeem Williams (Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Miami, Pitt, Texas A&M)
- 9/27 - 4-star WR Tyler Williams (Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M)
