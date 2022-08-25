Georgia football linebacker Smael Mondon ‘not satisfied ‘with early praise from Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart made it clear that Smael Mondon’s athleticism is his best trait. It’s why he was a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It’s why Georgia was so eager to include him on its various special teams units last year.
It’s why Mondon has as high a ceiling as anybody on this Georgia defense.
“He has to increase his physicality, his toughness,” Smart said earlier in August. “He missed spring because of a shoulder surgery. But he’s put on some good, solid weight. Played a lot of snaps on special teams. Core linebackers get valuable experience on special teams before they’re the featured guy.”
If Mondon is going to reach that ceiling though, he has to be able to get and stay on the field. He’s put himself in a position to do that with a strong offseason. He’s bulked up to 225 pounds and his shoulder has healed to the point where he could very well end up starting next to Jamon Dumas-Johnson against Oregon on Sept. 3.
Mondon also noted he feels better than ever from a physical standpoint as Georgia gets ready to enter the season.
This fall gives Mondon the chance to just focus on becoming the best inside linebacker he can be, something that hasn’t always been the case for him. In high school, his athleticism allowed him to play running back and return kicks. He then suffered a knee injury early in his senior season that limited him that season.
For the first time in a while, Mondon is glad to be improving as a linebacker at each practice. He knows he’ll need to get better over the course of the season as the intensity ramps up.
“It’s a blessing playing the sport you love,” Mondon said. “Injury is part of the sport, it happens, but to be able to bounce back and keep playing is a blessing.”
Mondon will be a key part of a new-look inside linebacker room. Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker are all off to the NFL, leaving a very big hole in the middle of Georgia’s defense.
Georgia will ask Mondon to fill said hole, along with fellow 2021 signees in Dumas-Johnson and Xavian Sorey.
“Everybody flying around, fast, physical. We’re all smart. We’ve all got to keep building on each other,” Dumas-Johnson said of the linebacker room. “That’s pretty much what I’ve seen. We’re excited to see what’s ahead of us.”
The best look we got at Mondon came last fall against Charleston Southern. He finished the game with four tackles, one of which was a sack. Mondon will also be a key part of Georgia’s pass defense, as his athleticism allows him to stay on the field for all three downs.
Mondon was made aware of what Smart had to say about him and considers it an honor. Between Smart’s time at Alabama and Georgia, he’s seen a number of elite linebackers. Mondon certainly has to tools to be that.
The sophomore from Dallas, Ga., just has to put it all together, one step at a time.
“I’m not really satisfied with where I’m at right now, so I just want to keep pushing and getting better,” Mondon said.
