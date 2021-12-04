Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart discusses need to ‘dominate the 4th quarter’ vs. Alabama

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,582 (Dec. 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Saturday’s SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart discusses need to ‘dominate the fourth quarter’ vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: The backstory between Georgia and Alabama is well-established. UGA has beaten almost everybody but the Crimson Tide in Kirby Smart’s tenure as coach, and has come as close to winning against Alabama as possible without acually accomplishing the feat -- holding halftime leads in each of the three previous meetings before succumbing to the Crimson Tide in the second half.

Those previous losses might have been on Smart’s mind earlier this week when he was asked about the need to finish strong in Saturday’s game. I’ll share what he said on today’s show, and discuss why my confidence has grown that the Bulldogs will be able to do just that against Alabama.