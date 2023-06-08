Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,962 (June 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia has charted a unique path towards its perennial status as a championship contender compared to its competition -- such as Alabama and Ohio State

Georgia football podcast: One thing that separates UGA from other championship contenders

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s recipe for winning national championships has obviously included winning plenty of battles for elite recruits since Kirby Smart became Georgia coach in 2016. But, perhaps surprisingly to some, the Bulldogs still don’t rank as the most talented team in college football according to a new piece published by Bud Elliott from 247Sports highlighting his so-called “Blue Chip Ratio,” which ranks the programs that have signed the highest percentage of former four and five-star recruits over the previous four years. I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s willingness to trust lesser recruits in significant roles as allowed the Bulldogs to separate itself from much of its competition -- including Alabama and Ohio State, which rank ahead of UGA in the Blue Chip Ratio according to Elliott.

15-minute mark: I discuss the role Smart is playing in influencing the future of SEC scheduling and the nervousness some fans feel about the profound changes happening in the sports world.