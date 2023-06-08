ESPN NFL draft analyst raves about Carson Beck’s potential for Georgia

Carson Beck has yet to win the Georgia starting quarterback job. He’s still in competition with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to replace Stetson Bennett. But Beck has already caught the eyes of some NFL talent evaluators. With a strong season, there’s the belief that Beck has the natural gifts to where he could hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid tabbed Beck as a quarterback to watch during the 2023 season. While he is not yet seen as a top-tier option like USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye, Beck could easily improve his draft status with a strong season for the Bulldogs.

“Beck is a true dropback passer who thrives from the pocket, so the offense in Athens should look more like what we saw during the days of Jake Fromm,” Reid said. “At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he can diagnose and deliver to all areas of the field. He is a relative unknown heading into his redshirt junior season, but he’s surrounded by plenty of standout targets as he tries to help the program win a third consecutive national title.” Beck delivered a strong performance in Georgia’s G-Day game while working with the first-team offense. He completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown while working with the first-team offense. Georgia scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives that day. Georgia will have a new offensive coordinator working with Georgia’s next quarterback, as Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken. Bennett thrived under Monken’s direction and both are now in the NFL. Bennett was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft while Monken is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.