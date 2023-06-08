ESPN NFL draft analyst raves about Carson Beck’s potential for Georgia
Carson Beck has yet to win the Georgia starting quarterback job. He’s still in competition with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to replace Stetson Bennett.
But Beck has already caught the eyes of some NFL talent evaluators. With a strong season, there’s the belief that Beck has the natural gifts to where he could hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid tabbed Beck as a quarterback to watch during the 2023 season. While he is not yet seen as a top-tier option like USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye, Beck could easily improve his draft status with a strong season for the Bulldogs.
“Beck is a true dropback passer who thrives from the pocket, so the offense in Athens should look more like what we saw during the days of Jake Fromm,” Reid said. “At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he can diagnose and deliver to all areas of the field. He is a relative unknown heading into his redshirt junior season, but he’s surrounded by plenty of standout targets as he tries to help the program win a third consecutive national title.”
Beck delivered a strong performance in Georgia’s G-Day game while working with the first-team offense. He completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown while working with the first-team offense. Georgia scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives that day.
Georgia will have a new offensive coordinator working with Georgia’s next quarterback, as Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken. Bennett thrived under Monken’s direction and both are now in the NFL. Bennett was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft while Monken is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.
Beck and Bobo hope to have a similarly successful pairing for the Bulldogs.
“I felt like everything was working,” Beck said after G-Day. “You know, Bobo was really dialing it up. I just told him that afterward when we just talked. He was dialing it up, we were executing, guys were getting open, guys were catching balls, guys were making plays. You know, it’s really easy whenever we do that and we’re executing on all levels.”
Beck will get to play behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, as Georgia returns four starters from the national championship game. The Bulldogs bring back tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Georgia added wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas from the transfer portal as well.
Georgia is expected to continue its quarterback battle into fall camp, with Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton all leading summer workouts. The summer offers each quarterback a chance to continue to work on their respective games.
“Certain days whenever we have off or don’t have like a 7-on-7 or like scheduled meetings, we’ll come in, we’ll come throw by ourselves with no coaches, and that’s really where we can attack, like, three or four different routes each time that we go out there and throw and just try to perfect the little things, the little intricacies kind of like I said earlier,” Beck said.
Georgia will open the 2023 season against UT-Martin on Sept 2. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start time on ESPN+.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
