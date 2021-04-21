Georgia football podcast: 5-star safety Kamari Wilson previews hot summer for UGA recruiting

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,424 (April 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what five-star safety Kamari Wilson has recently put on social media, and why it possibly suggests big things ahead for UGA’s 2022 class.

Georgia football podcast: Five-star safety Kamari Wilson previews hot summer for UGA recruiting

Beginning of the show: Georgia seemingly has significant momentum with its 2022 recruiting class, and if recent posts from five-star safety Kamari Wilson serve as a guide, the best could still be yet to come for the Bulldogs. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss the concerns some UGA fans have about the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

10-minute mark: I share some interesting audio from SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic’s recent appearance on the DawgNation video channels discussing what he learned from observing UGA quarterback JT Daniels leading up to G-Day.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on Wilson

The role that UGA commits Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker could play on swaying other elite recruits to the Bulldogs

And a brief preview of the busy schedule on tap for UGA recruiting targets when the dead period is lifted in June

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an Arkansas receiver entering the transfer portal that will almost certainly receive interest from some of the league’s other teams.

40-minute mark: I briefly discuss point guard Sahvir Wheeler’s departure from UGA’s basketball team.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.