Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2598 (Dec. 9, 2025) of the podcast, we look at how UGA has responded to the comments from Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan that facing Georgia's offensive line would be a "mismatch." Later, we see the praise that Malachi Toliver is getting for his SEC Championship game performance. Plus, an update on the status of WR Colbie Young. We will also hear from former UGA QB Jake Fromm and DawgNation Insider Connor Riley.

UGA offers humorous response to bulletin board material from Alabama

Beginning of the show: I discuss a comment from a high-profile Alabama defensive lineman that got some attention last week and I share what appeared to be a humorous response to that comment from Georgia on social media.

15-minute mark: I explain why Malachi Toliver’s performance in place of Drew Bobo in the SEC championship brought out a different side of Gunner Stockton.

20-minute mark: I share some surprising news for UGA on the injury front involving an important player who at least has a chance to return for the College Football Playoff.

30-minute DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some coaching news that could impact the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.