Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2601 (Dec. 12, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams revisits Cole Speer’s blocked punt and why it almost had Kirby Smart in tears. Plus, a look at UGA’s schedule for 2026. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

The moment from UGA’s SECCG win that made Kirby Smart emotional

Beginning of the show: I discuss an emotional moment for Kirby Smart from Georgia’s SEC championship win vs. Alabama and explain why more of those moments could be on the way in the College Football Playoff.

10-minute mark: I discuss the Bulldogs’ 2026 schedule now that the SEC has released the dates for each game.

20-minute mark: I address how UGA will handle its preparations for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possibility that Kalen DeBoer could leave Alabama for Michigan.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.