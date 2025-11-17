Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2583 (Nov. 17, 2025) of the podcast, we relive Georgia’s beating of Texas and an incredible night in Athens. We will breakdown why even Kirk Herbstreit is jumping on the Gunner Stockton for Heisman push. Plus we also hear from Kirby Smart on why he called that crucial onside kick. Plus why Kirby truly believes that being physical is the way to win in an NIL world. Later, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

It’s time to consider Gunner Stockton a serious Heisman contender

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Gunner Stockton’s performance against Texas indicates he could truly be in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

15-minute mark: I talk about Kirby Smart’s bold decision to attempt an onside kick in the second half vs. Texas that helped propel the Bulldogs to victory.

20-minute mark: I share some of the best audio clips you’ll ever hear from Kirby Smart about how UGA’s physicality separates it from its opposition.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of some of the weekend’s biggest games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.