Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2589 (Nov. 25, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look back at a rumor that went around this summer concerning the Georgia Bulldogs and how that could come into play Friday against Georgia Tech. Brandon will also examine the Yellow Jackets decision to sell their home game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and if we could see more instances like this moving forward. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show from Athens for the latest on the Dawgs injury situation leading up to Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.

Could offseason controversy give UGA extra motivation against Georgia Tech?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss an event from the offseason that I hope the UGA coaches still remember ahead of Friday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.

15-minute mark: I explain why Tech’s decision to sell its home game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium could end up feeling like a mistake.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the latest College Football Playoff top 25 which is set to be released tonight.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.